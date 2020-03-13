Erie County Public Library announces steps being taken to protect staff and patrons from COVID-19

The Erie County Public Library has announced steps they are taking to protect staff and patrons from COVID-19.

Steps taken include:

Increased cleaning of public rental and meeting spaces where groups may gather

Partnered with our evening cleaning crew to use Virex (an industrial grade disinfectant) in their routine cleaning of public spaces

Relocated existing hand sanitizing stations to increase visibility and encourage frequent use at all library locations, and is expecting additional units provided throughout county branches

Ensured restrooms at all locations are clean and stocked with soap, reinforcing the CDC’s guidance that washing your hands frequently and for a minimum of 20 seconds is an excellent prevention step

Pulled all porous and difficult-to-clean toys/stuffed animals from children’s play spaces, and implemented a routine of sanitizing non-porous children’s items

Encouraged staff to be proactive with additional cleaning measures throughout the day

Also, Bookmobile is changing stops to drop-off only. Stops will be contacted regarding any schedule changes. Please call 814-451-6959 for any questions about Bookmobile changes.

At this time, Erie County Public Library’s services have not been affected. Programming and special events are not currently being canceled by library administration.

As a department of Erie County government, the library will continue to follow protocol from County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper’s administration, the Erie County Department of Health and guidance from the CDC as this community health issue evolves.

The library has an online database that can be found here. You can find information regarding COVID-19 on the CDC’s website. You can find a list of frequently asked questions here.