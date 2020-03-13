Erie County Public Library cancelling all programming through the end of March

Erie County Public Library Director Blane Dessy has released the following statement regarding the COVID-19 pandemic:

“Following the library trend in the fight to prevent patron exposure, and the ever-changing information regarding COVID-19, Erie County Public Library has made the decision to cancel all library programming through the end of March.

It is our hope that this effort will contribute to slowing the potential spread of COVID-19 should the virus land in Erie County.

Social distancing is the greatest tool we have next to personal hygiene to help prevent COVID-19. After consulting with County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper and her administration, and Erie County Department of Health, we feel canceling the programming is the best decision for the common good and for our citizens at this time.

Our local schools that have implemented flexible learning days and patrons that have elected to self isolate are still able to make excellent use of the library’s services via the e-resources available at https://erielibrary.org/services/edatabases/.

Resources like Universal Class, Hoopla, Overdrive, Consumer Reports and the many others provided through the Erie County Public Library enable patrons to continue learning and pursuing passions from anywhere.

Finally, at this time, all Erie County Public Library locations will remain open.”