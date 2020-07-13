Erie County Public Library enters final reopening phase

The Erie County Public Library has now entered into its final reopening phase as of Monday July 13th.

This phase will now reintroduce most services that were previously closed including access to full collections and computer facilities at all of the library locations.

The library will be continuing to take the proper guidelines set by the CDC, Office of Commonwealth Libraries and the Erie County Department of Health.

These guidelines will provide staff and patrons with responsible services as well as a healthy environment.

To this end, steps have been implemented that aim to reduce the frequency of contact with surfaces and the amount of time that patrons remain within the library.

Here is what to expect when visiting the library:

Each location has an occupancy limit: Blasco = 240 patrons, Lincoln = 31 patrons, Millcreek = 26 patrons, Edinboro = 24 patrons, and Iroquois = 15 patrons.

Universal masking and social distancing will be enforced.

Computer stations are available at all locations. Patrons will be limited to a 60-minute session.

Patrons will limit their visit to 15 minutes for all non-computer purposes.

Peer navigators are stationed at Blasco Library to provide social services for patrons in need of assistance.

Mobile printing at Blasco Library allows patrons to send print jobs before arrival. Instructions are available here.

Patrons may place up to 10 items on hold at a time.

Inter Library Loans are limited to two per account and will be requested only from libraries in other Green Phase comparable areas.

Blasco Library’s Heritage Room will offer limited equipment and occupancy limits; patrons are asked to limit their visits to 15 minutes in this area.

Patrons will be directed to stand in front of partitions at all service points.

Checkout stations will be sanitized between each transaction.

Public restrooms and drinking fountains in the lobby and children’s areas (family use only) are reopened.

Cleaning occurs on a daily basis at all locations by professional cleaners, and a microbial shield is applied to high-touch, non-porous surfaces.

Curbside service will be provided as staffing allows. Please call your local library in advance to discuss pickup options.

Patrons are encouraged to return all items to contactless outdoor bookdrops – open 24/7.

Wi-Fi has been extended to parking lots at all locations. Read more about this initiative here.

Patrons are encouraged to bring their own book bags, pens or pencils as needed to avoid cross-contamination.

Summer Library Challenge returns July 13. Read more here.

Several services will remain unavailable:

Idea Lab at the Blasco Library.

Children’s play areas and toys at all library locations.

Lounge and study furniture at all locations.

One-on-one patron assistance that cannot be accomplished while practicing social distancing. This includes one-on-one computer assistance, extended research and genealogy, and equipment/device assistance. Patrons are encouraged to bring a helper from their household should they require assistance that cannot be completed from a 6-foot distance by staff.

Newspapers will be removed from communal areas.

Study rooms, meeting rooms, and collaboratories remain closed.

Phones will not be available for public use.

In-person programming will not resume until further notice.

Please stay tuned to the Friends of the Library website for updates on when book donations will be accepted as well as dates for upcoming book sales, reopening of the Bayfront Bookshelf, and book drives.