Erie County Public Library reopens for lobby service starting June 29th

The Erie County Public Library moves into its next progressive reopening phase which includes lobby services starting on June 29th.

With the library having two weeks of truncated services, it will help transition patrons to the library’s new normal and prepare staff for resuming regular in-person interactions.

In prior phases, all of the library services had been distanced. This precautionary phase will now allow administration to assess the safety measures in place before adding any additional services starting on July 13th.

Available lobby services include hold pickup, browsing limited material selections, cash fine/fee payments and the issuance of library cards.

The Bookmobile continues to operate at its full schedule by delivering patron holds to its defined service points.

Computer access, printing, seating, fax services, full collection access and restrooms are still restricted/unavailable during the lobby service phase. These services will be offered in Erie County Public Library’s final reopening phase which commences on July 13th.

All Erie County Public Library locations currently offer expanded Wi-Fi that can be accessed from location parking lots 24/7.

Materials can still be returned at the outside book drops at all locations.

Materials will be quarantined for 72 hours after return prior to being checked in. To place any holds or for any additional questions call 814-451-6900.

To ensure the health and safety of both staff and patrons, all visitors will be asked to wear a mask, maintain social distancing and limit their visit to 15 minutes or less.

Buildings will also have occupancy limits to assist with social distancing in the restricted space. Additionally glass partitions will be at all service points.

Staff members will also be sanitizing stations between transactions and will take frequent hand washing breaks. Hand sanitizer will also be available for patron use.

“As Erie County graduates to the green phase, we will be gradually reopening our libraries in a measured, safe and healthy manner. The lobby service will provide patrons with access to holds, a limited selection of popular materials and in-person interactions with staff members. This phase helps us ensure that health and safety precautions are working while adding back services and seeing sorely missed patrons as we prepare to more fully open on July 13th. The libraries will look and feel different, but we are as excited as ever to welcome patrons back,” said Sheryl Thomas, Assistant Director of the Erie County Public Library.

Lobby services will be available at all Erie County Public Library locations. These locations include the Raymond M. Blasco MD Memorial Library, the Lincoln Community Center Library, Iroquois Avenue Branch Library, Millcreek Mall Branch Library, and the Edinboro Branch Library.

Select independent libraries will also include the lobby service. These locations include both the Union City Public Library and the Albion Area Public Library.