Erie County Public Library to begin phased reopening June 1st

The Erie County Public Library will begin a phased reopening process starting June 1st, bringing back more than 100 workers.

But, the library will look a little different. There will be protective equipment at all service desks and hand sanitizing stations. Furniture in the facilities will be moved to encourage social distancing among staff and eventually patrons.

Starting June 1st, all furloughed staff will return to work. On June 3rd, checked-out materials can start to be returned. They will be quarantined in accordance with Office of Commonwealth Libraries guidelines.

On June 15th, curbside service will be offered. Facilities will remain closed to the public at that point.

On June 29th, the lobby will reopen to the public with limited browsing. On July 13th, the facilities will reopen for most in-person services.

All library materials that were checked out before the COVID-19 related closure will have an extended due date of July 1st.

No fines or late fees have been issued for those materials unable to be returned during the pandemic.