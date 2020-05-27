Erie County Public Library to begin phased reopening on June 1st

The Erie County Public Library will have a phased reopening starting on June 1st.

This will bring back more than 100 workers. The library will have protective equipment at all service desks, hand sanitizing stations, and furniture will be moved to encourage social distancing.

Starting June 1st, all furloughed staff will return back to work. On June 3rd, checked out materials can start to be returned. Curbside service will be offered on June 15th.

On July 29th, the lobby will reopen to the public with limited browsing, and on July 13th, the facilities will reopen for most in-person services.

“By reopening and doing it in a gradual phase, we are going to be bringing back what we think of as an essential service, but what many people think of as a real fundamental part of their lives.” said Blane Dessy, the Executive Director of the Erie County Public Library.

All library materials that were checked out before the COVID-19 related closure will have an extended due date of July 1st.

No fines or late fees have been issued for those materials unable to be returned during the pandemic.