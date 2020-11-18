Erie County Public Library transitioning to virtual and curbside services

The Erie County Public Library is moving to curbside pickup only due to the high COVID-19 case count in the county.

The library will transition to virtual and curbside services on Saturday, Nov. 21st.

According to a release from the Public Library, all staff are expected to remain employed within Erie County government; no furloughs are anticipated at this time.



Erie County Public Library will continue to offer the following services:



Materials holds and returns: Patrons may request up to 20 holds through their account online or by calling their local library. Physical materials may be picked up at all library locations during the modified hours of operation: Monday and Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Wednesday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Materials return slots will remain open at all locations, and staff will continue to quarantine materials upon their return.



Reference services: Patrons may call the Blasco Library Reference Desk at 814-451-6927 to speak with a reference librarian, send an email to library-reference@eriecountypa.gov or book a virtual session with a librarian through the library events calendar. Students and those in need of children’s reference services can email library-childlib@eriecountygov.org or call 814-451-6936.



Mobile printing: Erie County Public Library expanded a mobile printing service that allows patrons to send documents to all library locations for printing. This service will continue with patrons charging print fees to their library card and picking up the printed materials in the same fashion as other library items.



Virtual programming: Throughout the pandemic, Erie County Public Library has transitioned toward a virtual programming model, which allows patrons to participate from the comfort and safety of their own home. During the forthcoming curbside phase, the library will seek to expand its virtual offerings for all age groups.

Heritage research services: The Heritage Room of Blasco Library will remain open via phone to provide obituary searches and provide other research assistance of its historic and genealogical records. Patrons interested in these services are encouraged to call 814-451-6983.

Customer service: Library Clerks are available during all operating hours to assist patrons with library-related needs. Call the library’s main phone line at 814-451-6900 to speak with a clerk at your nearest library.



Bookmobile services: The Bookmobile will continue to service its existing route until a new one is determined in 2021. Read more about how to nominate a stop on the new Bookmobile route here.



Expanded Wi-Fi: All Erie County Public Library facilities expanded their Wi-Fi reach during the initial library closure. Wi-Fi capacity will continue to remain in operation, accessible throughout the parking lots at each location for those patrons in need of connectivity.



Digital services: Erie County Public Library maintains a robust collection of digital services and databases to help patrons perform research, learn new languages, watch movies and listen to music, explore genealogy, read the newspaper, and many other features. All of these databases will remain in service for library cardholders.



Card issuance: New e-Cards will continue to be issued to patrons who have not yet enrolled. Sign up for a library card at erielibrary.org/services/get-a-library-card