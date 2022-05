As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, Erie County has reached an unwanted milestone, and is close to another.

The Erie County Health Department confirmed the death toll from COVID-19 has reached 800. According to a spokesperson for the department, that total dates back to March 2020.

The Health Department is also reporting 100 new cases in the past day. At that rate, Erie County will surpass 16,000 total cases the next time the numbers are reported.