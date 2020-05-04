Erie County reacts to the COVID-19 positive individual who violated isolation order

A woman who went to jail for violating her isolation order after testing positive for COVID-19 is causing quite the debate over personal freedoms and public safety.

We spoke with the County Executive on this situation.

All 90 COVID-19 cases have signed the isolation order and for the most part have followed it.

The County Executive said that this is not what they want to do, but it’s a matter of public safety. This is the first person to break the isolation order.

When an Erie County resident tests positive for COVID-19, County Health Workers start contact tracing and ask the person to sign an isolation order.

“What we don’t want is people out there spreading the disease to the rest of the community. That is what happens. We’ve had minimal wide-spread community spread of COVID-19,” said Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper.

The order states that you must completely isolate yourself and stay home while symptomatic, plus an additional 72 hours after no longer showing symptoms. That is usually about two weeks.

“It is really important to minimize the spread and that people stay isolated,” said Dahlkemper.

The County Executive said it’s concerning to find out an individual broke the order. This led the individual to be incarcerated for a day where the individual was placed in a negative air-flow room.

“The prisons new protocol and policies require anyone going into the prison go into quarantine for 14 days automatically. They are isolated from inmates inside the prison,” said Gary Lee, Director of Administration at the County of Erie.

Lee said the prison staff was prepared for this type of event.

“There was a risk there. They have taken all of the precautions as far as ppe, but still that is a risk involved,” said Lee.

If an individual can not isolate at home, the county is prepared to house them.