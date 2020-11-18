Erie County reacts to the development of a COVID-19 vaccine

The race is on tonight to bring a COVID-19 vaccine to market, but are you concerned that the vaccine is safe?

Here is a look at how people in Erie County are reacting to this.

Lots of mixed emotions when it comes to people believing if this vaccine will be safe to take.

Phizer is now reporting that it’s COVID-19 shot is 95% effective, but the speed with which the pharmaceutical company is working is creating different thoughts for residents.

“I want it ASAP so nobody will be afraid to come near me,” said Mark Rodgers, Erie County Resident.

“Of course its rushed. Most vaccines take forever, 10-12 years to even get a handle on it. So I am very skeptical about actually taking the vaccine,” said Michael Pierce, Erie County Resident.

So what exactly would this do once its available to the public?

“The vaccine would give a large number of people hopefully a high percent of immunity so we can get what we could call heard immunity or more people immune so that the spread is not as effective. Access those individuals and then hopefully that would stop the spread in most cases, said Dr. Emily Shears, Epidemiologist at UPMC Hamot.

One Erie County man is saying that for now he will proceed the current recommendations of wearing a mask and staying socially distant.

While doing this, the man said that he will continue to monitor the vaccine developments in order to make an informed decision.

“I would definitely be cautiously optimistic about it once I see that it is working. Helping people go back to their lives living them comfortably without concern, then I would definitely explore the option of getting that vaccine if I could not only protect myself but those around me from anymore spread,” said Chris Norris, Erie County Resident.

As for how quickly this vaccine could become a reality.

“We are hearing from the state potentially December or January and they may just be a small number of vaccines for higher risk individuals with obviously more and more production. We would see that roll out continent to the new year,” said Dr. Shears.

In the meantime health officials are urging that if you have recovered from COVID-19 that you would consider donating your plasma which is another way to build immunity.