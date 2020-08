As part of the Senate’s $2.6 billion CARES Act funding, Erie County received $24 million for COVID-19 relief efforts.

Under that bill, counties can use the funding to cover increased costs due to the pandemic, provide small business assistance and support behavioral health, substance abuse programs and nonprofit organizations.

Today, Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper will give us more information on what the county will use that $24 million for.