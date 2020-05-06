Erie County releases guidance from the governor on Yellow Phase reopening

Erie County has released guidance from the governor about what will be allowed to reopen Friday during the Yellow Phase.
The following will be allowed to be reopen Friday, May 8th:
- Dog groomers
- Funeral homes with no more than 25 people in attendance
- Malls:
- stores with external entrances are permitted to operate at 50% capacity
- someone must be at the door monitoring
- all must wear masks
- everyone must keep 6 feet apart
- No interior stores are permitted to operate
- Residential properties may be offered for short-term rental