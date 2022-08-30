(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Erie County Department of Health has provided the latest public health update concerning COVID-19.

From Aug. 23 to Aug. 29, there were 428 cases reported with a daily average of 61 cases. The new case numbers only reflect the reported cases and are not a definite indicator or actual number of cases in Erie County.

In the same time span the Department of Health has reported one COVID related death. This brings the death total for 2022 to 138.

There were 852 vaccinations and boosters administered. This increases the total number of persons vaccinated to 184,772.

Number of persons Of total population Partially vaccinated 23,617 8.8% Fully vaccinated 161,155 59.7% Received first booster 83,247 30.9% Received second booster 20,149 7.5%

Among the total reported deaths in 2022 in Erie County, the breakdown by vaccination status and age range is as follows:

Vaccination status among reported 2022 Deaths Ages 0-49 Ages 50-64 Ages 65 & older Sub-total Percentage breakdown Partially vaccinated and Not vaccinated 7 14 47 68 49% Fully vaccinated – not up to date with primary series or booster 0 3 37 40 29% Fully vaccinated – up to date with primary series 1 2 4 7 5% Fully vaccinated – up to date with booster 0 4 19 23 17%

For list of local vaccination sites, visit eriecountypa.gov/covid-19/covid-19-vaccine

Get Tested

For list of local sites offering free testing, visit eriecountypa.gov/covid-19/covid-19-testing-information

Community Levels

According to the CDC Data Tracker that shows COVID-19 Community Levels, Erie County currently has a medium level of community transmission.

At this level, recommendations for preventing the spread of COVID-19 include the following:

Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccine and booster doses, for 5 years and older, including those who are pregnant and plan on becoming pregnant. This means getting all recommended primary and booster doses when eligible.

Anyone may choose to mask at any time, regardless of vaccination status.

If you are (or live, work or have contact with someone who is) at high risk for severe illness or have a weak immune system, consider masking indoors and rapid testing before gatherings.

Get tested if you have symptoms or have been exposed to COVID-19.

Wear a mask if you have symptoms, positive test results, or have been exposed to COVID-19.

Stay home while waiting for test results. If you have positive test results, even if you don’t have symptoms, stay home and apart from others in your home and, if possible, use a separate bathroom; inform your close contacts to stay home and get tested.

Maintain improved ventilation throughout indoor spaces when possible.

According to the health department, the benefit of vaccination is that it helps the body prevent severe illness and lessens the likelihood of needing hospitalization.

Boosters extend the effectiveness of vaccines against COVID-19 and help protect against variants. Based on data from Erie County, those who are boosted are:

7 times less likely to be infected with COVID-19

14 times less likely to die from COVID-19

If you have concerns or questions about vaccines, ask healthcare professionals or contact the Erie County Department of Health at 814-451-6700.

