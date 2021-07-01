Erie County reporting 2 new COVID-19 cases; total stands at 21,226

The Erie County Department of Health along with Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper reports 2 additional COVID-19 cases.

The total number of cases currently stands at 21,226 and 475 total deaths as reported in the NEDSS system. That information can be found by clicking here.



Find a COVID-19 vaccine near you:



• text your ZIP Code to 438829

• visitbvaccines.gov

• call 1-800-232-0233



Upcoming free testing clinics:

• Thursday, July 1: 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at St. John the Evangelist Chuch, 1001 E. Main St., Girard

• Saturday, July 3: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Mercyhurst University North East Campus, 16 W. Division St.,

North East

All unvaccinated residents are encouraged to wear a mask, indoors and outdoors, that covers their nose and mouth when near anyone who does not live inside their home, keep a six-foot distance from others, stay home when feeling ill, wash hands frequently, and limit activities outside of their homes.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking & daily news email list