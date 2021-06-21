Erie County reports 1 new COVID-19 case

The Erie County Department of Health is reporting one new positive case of COVID-19 as of 11:59 p.m. on June 20.



The cumulative total in the county since March 2020 is now 21,194 with 476 total deaths, as reported in the National Electronic Disease Surveillance System.



COVID-19 vaccines are available for free for residents of Erie County ages 12 years and older:

• text your ZIP Code to 438829

• visit vaccines.gov

• call 1-800-232-0233

Free testing clinics this week:

• Thursday, June 24: 4 p.m. – 8 p.m. at General McLane High School, 11761 Edinboro Rd., Edinboro

• Saturday. June 26: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at Blasco Memorial Library, 160 E. Front St., Erie

All unvaccinated residents are reminded to wear a mask that covers their nose and mouth when near anyone who does not live inside their home, keep a six-foot distance from others, stay home when feeling ill, wash hands frequently, and limit activities outside of their homes.

