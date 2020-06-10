Erie County reports 10 new COVID-19 cases as well as two additional deaths; total stands at 408 cases

Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper reports 10 new cases of COVID-19 in Erie County, bringing the total number of cumulative positive cases at 408.

There are also two additional deaths reported, which brings that total to eight.

Of these 408 cases, 54% are female and 46% are male.

In addition, 243 cases have recovered and there are currently 157 active cases, as well as the eight deaths.

County Executive Dahlkemper had no additional information on the cases or the deaths at this time.

