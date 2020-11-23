Erie County reports 106 new cases of COVID-19; 1,590 active cases

County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper and the Erie County Department of Health have announced that there are 106 new positive cases of COVID-19 reported in Erie County as of 11:59 p.m. on Nov. 22.

Over the weekend, 172 new cases and two new deaths were reported as of 11:59 p.m. on Nov. 20, and 114 new cases were reported as of 11:59 p.m. on Nov. 21.

This brings the cumulative total in the county to 4,488 with 69 total deaths (reported in NEDSS). There are 2,829 recovered cases, 1,590 active cases and 39,880 negatives reported.

The next news conference will take place Wednesday, Nov. 25 at 3 p.m. You can watch live on Jet 24, Fox 66, YourErie.com and the YourErie 2Go App.