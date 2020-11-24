Erie County reports 106 new cases of COVID-19; 1,651 active cases

County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper and the Erie County Department of Health have announced that there are 106 new positive cases of COVID-19 and four new deaths reported in Erie County as of 11:59 p.m. on Nov. 23.

This brings the cumulative total in the county to 4,594 with 73 total deaths (reported in NEDSS). There are 2,870 recovered cases, 1,651 active cases and 40,445 negatives reported.

The health department reminds residents to wear a mask when near anyone who does not live inside their home, keep a 6 ft. distance from others, stay home as much as possible, especially when feeling ill, wash hands frequently, and limit activities outside of their homes.

The next news conference will take place Wednesday, Nov. 25 at 3 p.m. You can watch live on Jet 24, Fox 66, YourErie.com, or the YourErie 2Go App.