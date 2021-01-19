Erie County reports 106 new cases of COVID-19

Coronavirus
The Erie County Department of Health is reporting 106 new positive cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total in the county to 14,366.

Elsewhere in the region:

  • Crawford County is reporting 24 new cases
  • Warren County is reporting 3 new cases
  • Ashtabula and Chautauqua Counties have not released new numbers yet for today

County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper will give a live update on COVID-19 in Erie County tonight, Tuesday, Jan. 19 at 3 p.m. Watch live on Jet 24, Fox 66, YourErie.com or on the YourErie 2Go App.

