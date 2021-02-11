Erie County reports 108 new cases of COVID-19; 413 total deaths

The Erie County Department of Health is reporting 108 new positive cases of COVID-19 as of 11:59 p.m. on Feb. 10.

The cumulative total in the county now stands at 16,328, with 413 total deaths (reported in NEDSS). There are 58,333 negatives reported.

Death demographics:

Age groups:

  • 20-29 = 0.3%
  • 30-39 = 0.5%
  • 40-49 = 0.0%
  • 50-59 = 2.5%
  • 60-69 = 11.1%
  • 70-79 = 23.4%
  • 80-89 = 38.7%
  • 90-99 = 22.9%
  • 100-109 = 0.8%

Gender:

  • Male = 52%
  • Female = 48%

Long-term care facilities:

  • Yes = 69%
  • No = 31%

Race & Ethnicity:

  • White = 81.91%
  • Black = 5.8%
  • Asian = 1.3%
  • Unknown = 11.1%
  • Hispanic (of any race) = 1.8%
  • Non-Hispanic = 56.5%
  • Unknown = 41.7%

