Erie County reports 108 new cases of COVID-19; 413 total deaths

The Erie County Department of Health is reporting 108 new positive cases of COVID-19 as of 11:59 p.m. on Feb. 10.
The cumulative total in the county now stands at 16,328, with 413 total deaths (reported in NEDSS). There are 58,333 negatives reported.
Death demographics:
Age groups:
- 20-29 = 0.3%
- 30-39 = 0.5%
- 40-49 = 0.0%
- 50-59 = 2.5%
- 60-69 = 11.1%
- 70-79 = 23.4%
- 80-89 = 38.7%
- 90-99 = 22.9%
- 100-109 = 0.8%
Gender:
- Male = 52%
- Female = 48%
Long-term care facilities:
- Yes = 69%
- No = 31%
Race & Ethnicity:
- White = 81.91%
- Black = 5.8%
- Asian = 1.3%
- Unknown = 11.1%
- Hispanic (of any race) = 1.8%
- Non-Hispanic = 56.5%
- Unknown = 41.7%
