Erie County reports 108 new cases of COVID-19; 413 total deaths

The Erie County Department of Health is reporting 108 new positive cases of COVID-19 as of 11:59 p.m. on Feb. 10.



The cumulative total in the county now stands at 16,328, with 413 total deaths (reported in NEDSS). There are 58,333 negatives reported.

Death demographics:

Age groups:

20-29 = 0.3%

30-39 = 0.5%

40-49 = 0.0%

50-59 = 2.5%

60-69 = 11.1%

70-79 = 23.4%

80-89 = 38.7%

90-99 = 22.9%

100-109 = 0.8%

Gender:

Male = 52%

Female = 48%

Long-term care facilities:

Yes = 69%

No = 31%

Race & Ethnicity:

White = 81.91%

Black = 5.8%

Asian = 1.3%

Unknown = 11.1%

Hispanic (of any race) = 1.8%

Non-Hispanic = 56.5%

Unknown = 41.7%

