Erie County reports 108 new cases of COVID-19; 724 active cases

County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper and the Erie County Department of Health have announced that there are 108 new positive cases of COVID-19 reported in Erie County as of 11:59 p.m. on Nov. 12th.

This brings the cumulative total in the county to 3,078 with 59 total deaths (reported in NEDSS). There are 2,295 recovered cases, 724 active cases and 37,151 negatives reported.

Yesterday, Nov. 12th, Erie County reported 124 new positive cases and 644 active cases.

The next news conference will take place Wednesday, Nov. 18th at 3 p.m. You can watch live on YourErie.com.