The Erie County Department of Health is reporting 108 new cases of COVID-19 and one new death in the county as of 11:59 p.m. on Jan. 13.

This brings the cumulative total in the county to 13,717, with 320 total deaths (reported in NEDSS). There are also 53,144 negatives reported.

