Erie County reports 11 new positive cases of COVID-19; 69 active cases

County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper and the Erie County Department of Health have announced that there are 11 new positive cases of COVID-19 reported in Erie County as of 11:59 p.m. on Sept. 28th.

This brings the cumulative total in the county to 1,563 with 52 total deaths (reported in NEDSS). There are 1,442 recovered cases, 69 active cases and 27,585 negatives reported.

Erie County reported eight new positive cases as of 11:59 p.m. on Sept. 27th. Over the weekend, 11 new cases were reported as of 11:59 p.m. on Sept. 25th and seven new cases were reported as of 11:59 p.m. on Sept. 26th.

The next news conference will take place Wednesday, Sept. 30th at 3 p.m. You can watch live at YourErie.com.