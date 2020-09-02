Erie County reports 11 new positive cases of COVID-19; 81 active cases

County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper announced in her news conference Wednesday, Sept. 2nd that there are 11 new positive cases of COVID-19 reported in Erie County.

This brings the cumulative total in the county to 1,369 cases with 47 total deaths reported in NEDSS. There are 1,241 recovered cases, 81 active cases and 23,498 negatives reported.

Yesterday, Tuesday, September 1st there were nine new cases reported. Monday, August 31st there was one new positive case reported. Over the weekend, six deaths were reported along with 10 new cases reported for Saturday and three new cases reported for Sunday.