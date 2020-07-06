Erie County reports 11 new positive cases of COVID-19; cumulative total is 661

Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper and the Erie County Department of Health announce 11 new positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported here in Erie County as of 12:01 a.m. on July 6th.

This brings the total cumulative cases of COVID-19 in Erie County to 661. Erie County also reports that 504 cases have recovered, 143 of these cases are active and there have been a total of 14 deaths.

This information can be found on the chart on the “Positive Cases in Erie County” page at eriecountypa.gov

Dahlkemper will hold her next press briefing on COVID-19 on Wednesday July 8th at 3 p.m.

All questions related to COVID-19 symptoms and enforcement should be directed to Erie County Department of Health at 814-451-6700 or ecdhinfo@eriecountypa.gov.