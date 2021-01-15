Erie County reports 114 new cases of COVID-19; 12 new deaths

The Erie County Department of Health is reporting 114 new positive cases of COVID-19 and 12 new deaths as of 11:59 p.m. on Jan. 14.
This brings cumulative total in the county to 13,831, with 332 total deaths (reported in NEDSS). There are 53,275 negatives reported.
As of this morning, there are 71 COVID-19 hospitalizations with seven people on ventilators in Erie
County.
