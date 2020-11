Erie County continues to see triple-digit numbers of new positive COVID-19 cases.

Today, the county department of health is reporting 115 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases since March to 4,709.

The next news conference will take place tonight, Wednesday, Nov. 25 at 3 p.m. You can watch live on Jet 24, Fox 66, YourErie.com or the YourErie 2Go App.