Erie County reports 12 new cases of COVID-19; 42 active cases

County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper and the Erie County Department of Health have announced that there are 12 new positive cases of COVID-19 reported in Erie County as of Sept. 15th.

This brings the cumulative total in the county to 1,435 with 48 total deaths (reported in NEDSS). There are 1,345 recovered cases, 42 active cases and 25,086 negatives reported.

Yesterday, Sept. 14th, Erie County reported two new cases and 39 active cases.

