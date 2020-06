Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper and the Erie County Department of Health announce 12 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the county as of 12:01 a.m. on June 26th.

The total number of cases currently stands at 572, with 462 recovered cases and 97 active cases. There have been 13 deaths reported.

As of June 25th, over 10,000 people have tested negative for COVID-19 in Erie County.