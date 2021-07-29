Erie County reports 12 new COVID-19 cases

The Erie County Department of Health is reporting 12 new positive cases of COVID-19 as of 11:59 p.m. on July 28.
The cumulative total in the county since March 2020 now stands at 21,354 with 477 total deaths reported in the National Electronic Disease Surveillance System.
Find vaccinations near you:
- text your ZIP Code to 438829
- visit vaccines.gov
- call 1-800-232-0233
Upcoming mobile vaccination clinics:
- Saturday, July 31: 12 to 3 p.m. at the Lake City Fire Department, 2232 Rice Ave., Lake City
- Tuesday, Aug. 3: 5 to 8 p.m. at Corry National Night Out, City Park, Corry
- Friday, Aug. 6: 5 to 7 p.m. at Dan Rice Days Festival, Main St. West, Girard
COVID-19 testing near you:
- Monday, Aug. 2: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Greene Township Municipal Bldg., 9333 Tate Rd., Erie
- Thursday, Aug. 5: 4 to 8 p.m. at General McLane High School, 11761 Edinboro Rd., Edinboro
- Saturday, Aug. 7: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Walmart Corry, 961 E. Columbus Ave., Corry
View the latest COVID-19 case data report below:
For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking & daily news email list