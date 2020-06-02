Erie County reports 12 new positive cases of COVID-19 for cumulative total of 307

County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper announces 12 new positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Erie County.

The total cumulative cases of COVID-19 in Erie County is 307, with 5,610 negatives.

The next press briefing will take place Wednesday, June 3, at 10 a.m.

All questions related to COVID-19 symptoms and enforcement should be directed to Erie County Department of Health at 814-451-6700 or ecdhinfo@eriecountypa.gov.

For more information related to COVID-19 including fact sheets, business resources, family resources, videos, translations, guidance and more, visit eriecountypa.gov and the social media accounts for Erie County, Pa., and Erie County Department of Health.

