Erie County reports 121 new cases of COVID-19; PA reports 5,874

Here’s a look at today’s COVID-19 numbers for the county, state and surrounding areas.

The Erie County Department of Health is reporting 121 new cases today. The total number of cases in the county now stands at 15,106.

Elsewhere in the region:

Crawford County is reporting 37 new cases

Warren County is reporting 11 new cases

Chautauqua and Ashtabula counties have yet to report today’s numbers

The Commonwealth is reporting 5,874 new cases today. This brings the statewide total to 818,369.

The department is also reporting 222 new deaths, for a statewide total of 21,105 deaths.

There are 3,790 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Pennsylvania. Of that number, 760 people are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.

Through Jan. 26 — 770,965 doses of the vaccine have been administered. There are 491,881 people who have received one dose (partially covered), and 139,542 people who have received two doses (fully covered). A spreadsheet of facilities that have received vaccine can be found here.

To date, 3,590,184 people have tested negative in Pennsylvania.