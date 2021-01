County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper announced in her weekly news conference Wednesday, Jan. 6 that there are 123 new positive cases of COVID-19 and four new deaths reported in Erie County.

This brings the cumulative total in the county to 12,431, with 298 total deaths. There are 115 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county, with 12 people on ventilators.

As of Jan. 5, there were 4,274 active cases.