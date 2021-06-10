Erie County reports 13 new cases of COVID-19

The Erie County Department of Health is reporting 13 new positive cases of COVID-19 as of 11:59 p.m. on June 9.

The cumulative total in the county since March 2020 is 21,159 with 472 total deaths reported in the National Electronic Disease Surveillance System (NEDSS). This information can be found at eriecountypa.gov.

All unvaccinated residents are reminded to wear a mask that covers their nose and mouth when near anyone who does not live inside their home, keep a 6-foot distance from others, stay home when feeling ill, wash hands frequently, and limit activities outside of their homes.