Erie County reports 13 new positive cases of COVID-19; 125 active cases

County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper and the Erie County Department of Health have announced that there are 13 new positive cases of COVID-19 reported in Erie County as of 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 18th.

Over the weekend, 13 positive cases were reported as of 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 16th, and nine cases were reported as of 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 17th.

This brings the cumulative total in the county to 1,879 with 53 deaths (reported in NEDSS). There are 1,701 recovered cases, 125 active cases and 31,545 negatives reported.

The next news conference will take place Wednesday, Oct. 21st at 3 p.m. You can watch live on YourErie.com.