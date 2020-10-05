Erie County reports 13 new positive cases of COVID-19; 129 active cases

County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper and the Erie County Department of Health have announced that there are 13 new positive cases of COVID-19 reported in Erie County as of 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 4th.

Over the weekend, the file was unavailable Saturday; 40 cases were reported as of 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 3 for both days.

This brings the cumulative total in the county to 1,656 with 52 total deaths (reported in NEDSS). There are 1,475 recovered cases, 129 active cases and 28,697 negatives reported.

The next news conference will take place Wednesday, Oct. 7th at 3 p.m. You can watch live on YourErie.com.