Erie County reports 13 new positive cases of COVID-19; 45 active cases

Correction: Erie County has issued a correction on case count. The county originally reported a cumulative total of 1,469, 48 deaths, 1,366 recovered cases, 55 active cases and 25,599 negatives. The article has been corrected to show the correct case counts.

County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper and the Erie County Department of Health have announced that there are 13 new positive cases of COVID-19 reported in Erie County as of 11:59 p.m. on Sept. 17th.

This brings the cumulative total in the county to 1,459 with 48 deaths (reported in NEDSS). There are 1,366 recovered cases and 45 active cases reported.

Yesterday, Sept. 17th, Erie County reported seven new cases and 37 active cases.

The next news conference will take place Wednesday, Sept. 23rd at 3 p.m. You can watch live at YourErie.com.