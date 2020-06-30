Erie County reports 13 new positive cases of COVID-19; cumulative total is 608

County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper and Erie County Department of Health announce 13 new positive cases of COVID-19 and one new death have been reported in Erie County as of 12:01 a.m. on June 30th.

The total cumulative cases of COVID-19 in Erie County is 608, with 477 recovered cases, 117 active cases and 14 deaths.

This information can be found on the chart on the “Positive Cases in Erie County” page at eriecountypa.gov.

The next press briefing on COVID-19 in Erie County will take place Wednesday, July 1, at 3 p.m.

All questions related to COVID-19 symptoms and enforcement should be directed to Erie County Department of Health at 814-451-6700 or ecdhinfo@eriecountypa.gov.

For more information related to COVID-19 including fact sheets, business resources, family resources, videos, translations, guidance and more, visit eriecountypa.gov and the social media accounts for Erie County, Pa., and Erie County Department of Health.