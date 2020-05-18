Erie County reports 13 new positive cases of COVID-19 for cumulative total of 143

County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper today announced 13 new positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Erie County since Friday.

The total cumulative cases of COVID-19 in Erie County to date is 143 with 3,151 negatives.

One of the new cases is in their 80s; one is in their 60s; four are in their 50s; two are in their 40s; three are in their 20s; one is a teenager; and one is between the ages of 5 and 12.

Five of these cases are located in Zone 1; four are located in Zone 2; one is located in Zone 3; one is located in Zone 4; and two are located in Zone 5.

This information can be found on the cumulative cases map by zone at eriecountypa.gov (refresh page). Updated data can be found on the chart on the “Positive Cases in Erie County” page on eriecountypa.gov.

The environmental team received several new complaints over the weekend about large gatherings and sports related activities taking place without any social distancing or masking.

“We urge everyone to consider those around you. The precautionary measures are in place to help you save the lives of your friends, family and neighbors. Keep six feet away from anyone who does not live inside your home. Wash your hands. Sanitize surfaces. And wear a mask if you must leave your home and are near anyone who does not live inside your home. My fear is that we will all get too lax about following these guidelines,” said Dahlkemper.

The County Executive also reminded residents that today is the last day to register to vote.

Register online at votespa.com before midnight. The deadline to apply for a mail-in or absentee ballot is May 26.

Erie County Courthouse will be open for in-person voting May 20-22 and May 26.

For those who haven’t applied and would like to apply and vote in a single visit, go to the courthouse on those days and take advantage of that opportunity from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Apply for a mail-in or absentee ballot and vote in the same session.

More than 28,000 people have applied for absentee and mail-in ballots, but Elections and Voting has only received back about a quarter of that number. It is important to return it.

Anyone who applied for an absentee or mail-in ballot may only vote by provisional ballot at their polling place.

Voters have until 8 p.m. on June 2 to return their absentee or mail-in ballot. If you are concerned about your ballot arriving on time and do not wish to mail it, use the Ballot Drop-off Box in front of the Erie County Courthouse.

In addition, Erie County seeks poll workers. The pay is $125 per day in cash; hours are 6:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Please call 814-451-6303 or email dsmith@eriecountypa.gov for more information about elections and voting.