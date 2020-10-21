Erie County reports 13 new positive cases of COVID-19; one new death

County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper announced in her weekly news conference Oct. 21st that there are 13 new positive cases of COVID-19 and one new death reported in Erie County as of late Tuesday evening.

This brings the cumulative total in the county to 1,912 with 54 deaths (reported in NEDSS). There are 1,736 recovered cases, and 122 active cases reported.

Of the cumulative cases in the county: