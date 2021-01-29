Erie County reports 131 new cases of COVID-19; 5 new deaths

The Erie County Department of Health is reporting 131 new positive cases of COVID-19 and five new deaths in the county as of 11:59 p.m. on Jan. 28.



The cumulative total in the county now stands at 15,303, with 397 total deaths (reported in NEDSS).



As of this morning, there are a total of 50 COVID-19 hospitalizations with eight people on ventilators in Erie County.

The next news conference will take place Wednesday, Feb. 3 at 3 p.m. Watch live on Jet 24, Fox 66, YourErie.com or on the YourErie 2Go App.