Erie County reports 131 new cases of COVID-19; 5 new deaths

The Erie County Department of Health is reporting 131 new positive cases of COVID-19 and five new deaths in the county as of 11:59 p.m. on Jan. 28.

The cumulative total in the county now stands at 15,303, with 397 total deaths (reported in NEDSS).

As of this morning, there are a total of 50 COVID-19 hospitalizations with eight people on ventilators in Erie County.

