Erie County reports 134 new cases of COVID-19

With the dramatic upswing of COVID-19 cases in the county, County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper says contact tracers are flooded with case work and can’t keep up with the recent demand.

She now has this advice for Erie County residents.

“I want them to know that they can be part of the solution here. They can actually serve their fellow citizens by staying home, by staying away from people, by basically having a personal stay at home thanksgiving, and days before and after. That is what we all need to do,” said Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper.

The Erie County Department of Health is reporting 134 new positive COVID-19 cases today. That brings the total number of cases reported since March to 3,764.