Erie County reports 135 new cases of COVID-19, changes in quarantine instructions

County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper and the Erie County Department of Health have announced that there are 135 new positive cases of COVID-19 reported in Erie County as of 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 6.

Over the weekend, two new deaths were reported, along with 235 new cases on Saturday and 225 on Sunday.

This brings the cumulative total in the county to 6,870, with 104 total deaths (reported in NEDSS).

Currently there are 145 total hospitalizations and 13 people on ventilators in Erie County.

“On Dec. 2, the CDC provided options to reduce the length of quarantine for contacts of persons with COVID19 infection using symptom monitoring and diagnostic testing. Late Friday, Dec, 4, the Pennsylvania Department of Health released the same option, making clear that the test-out option is ONLY for areas that can support additional testing capacity. The Erie County Department of Health does support ending quarantine on Day 10 without testing and if no symptoms have been reported during daily monitoring. With this strategy, residual post-quarantine transmission risk is estimated to be about 1% with an upper limit of about 10%. Persons can discontinue quarantine at 10 days only if the following criteria are also met:  No clinical evidence of COVID-19 has been elicited by daily symptom monitoring during the entirety of quarantine up to the time at which quarantine is discontinued; and,  Daily symptom monitoring continues through quarantine Day 14; and,  Persons are counseled regarding the need to adhere strictly through Day 14 after exposure to all recommended non-pharmaceutical interventions (e.g., masking, physical distancing). If any symptoms develop, they should immediately self-isolate and contact their local their healthcare provider or health department to report this change in clinical status. This guidance is provided for the community and does NOT apply to healthcare or congregate settings. These settings should continue to follow previously provided guidance for these settings. The Erie County Department of Health is taking the 10-day quarantine approach because local testing resources are NOT adequate to accommodate a surge in testing requests for persons without symptoms of COVID disease. Current testing capacity is unable to provide enough test collection and test results in a timely fashion for those with COVID-19 symptoms, yet alone an increase in testing requests for asymptomatic persons desiring to decrease quarantine. The goal of the reduced time is to reduce the burden of quarantine for persons exposed to COVID-19 disease. The most protective recommended quarantine period remains at 14 days post-exposure because this is the incubation period for the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes COVID-19 disease.” Charlotte Berringer, Director of Community Health Services, Erie County Department of Health

The next news conference will take place Wednesday, Dec. 9 at 3 p.m. You can watch live on Jet 24, Fox 66, YourErie.com or the YourErie 2Go App.