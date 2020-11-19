Erie County reports 135 new cases of COVID-19; PA reports record high 7,126 new cases

The Erie County Health Department is reporting 135 new positive COVID-19 cases today, the eighth day in a row of triple-digit cases.

Since March, there have been 3,899 reported cases.

The state is reporting 7,126 new cases today, a new single-day record. There are 116 new deaths reported today as well. The total number of cases reported since March in Pennsylvania is 288,978, with 9,581 total deaths.

There are currently 2,904 people hospitalized with COVID-19. 628 of those hospitalized are in the ICU.

Pennsylvania is reporting 2,629,527 negatives.