Erie County reports 14 new cases of COVID-19; 573 active cases

The Erie County Department of Health is reporting 14 new positive cases of COVID-19 as of 11:59 p.m. on June 7.



The cumulative total in the county since March 2020 is now 21,135 with 472 total deaths reported

in the National Electronic Disease Surveillance System (NEDSS). There are currently 573 active cases, and 20,090 recovered cases.

All unvaccinated residents are reminded to wear a mask that covers their nose and mouth when near anyone who does not live inside their home, keep a six-foot distance from others, stay home when feeling ill, wash hands frequently, and limit activities outside of their homes.