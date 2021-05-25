Erie County reports 14 new cases of COVID-19; 872 active cases

The Erie County Department of Health is reporting 14 new positive cases of COVID-19 as of 11:59 p.m. on May 24.



The cumulative total in the county since March 2020 now stands at 20,908 with 468 total deaths reported in the National Electronic Disease Surveillance System (NEDSS).

There are 872 current active cases, and 19,568 recovered cases reported.

The final regular weekly COVID-19 news conference will take place Wednesday, May 26 at 3 p.m. Watch live on JET 24, FOX 66, YourErie.com or on the YourErie 2Go App.