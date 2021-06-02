Erie County reports 14 new cases of COVID-19

The Erie County Department of Health is reporting 14 new positive cases of COVID-19 as of 11:59 p.m. on June 1st.



The cumulative total in the county since March 2020 now stands at 21,055, with 471 total deaths reported in the National Electronic Disease Surveillance System (NEDSS).

All unvaccinated residents are reminded to wear a mask that covers their nose and mouth when near anyone who does not live inside their home, keep a 6-foot distance from others, stay home when feeling ill, wash hands frequently, and limit activities outside of their homes.