Erie County reports 14 new positive cases of COVID-19; 143 active cases

Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper and the Erie County Department of Health have announced that there are 14 new positive cases of COVID-19 reported in the county as of August 28th.

This brings the cumulative total in the county to 1,335 cases with 42 total deaths reported in NEDSS. There are 1,150 recovered cases, 143 active cases and 22,435 negatives reported.

One new positive case was reported Monday, August 24th. There were eight new positive cases reported on Tuesday, August 25th , Wednesday, August 26th and Thursday, August 27th. August 26th there were three new deaths reported and on August 27th there was one new death reported.

