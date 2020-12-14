Erie County reports 146 new cases of COVID-19

County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper and the Erie County Department of Health have announced that there are 146 new positive cases of COVID-19 reported in Erie County.

Over the weekend, 287 new cases were reported Saturday, and 217 cases were reported Sunday, along with 14 new deaths.

This brings the cumulative total in the county to 8,551, with 164 deaths (reported in NEDSS). There are 45,906 negatives reported.

There are 144 total hospitalizations and 15 people on ventilators in Erie County.

The next news conference will take place Wednesday, Dec. 16 at 3 p.m. You can watch live on Jet 24, Fox 66, YourErie.com or on the YourErie 2Go App.