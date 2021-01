The Erie County Department of Health is reporting 147 new positive cases of COVID-19. This brings the cumulative total in the county to 13,609.

Crawford County is reporting 28 new cases

Warren County is reporting 14 new cases

Ashtabula and Chautauqua Counties have not yet reported today’s numbers

Across the Commonwealth, an additional 7,960 new positive cases are being reported, with over 741,000 total cases reported since March 2020.